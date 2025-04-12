Sproat Shines and Meneses Stays Hot as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 6-2, on Saturday Night

April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Allentown, PA - The Syracuse Mets finally got the big hit they needed with a Joey Meneses three-run double that sparked the offense to a 6-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. Mets top prospect Brandon Sproat also starred, retiring 13 of the 17 batters he faced in a start on the mound.

In the top of the fourth inning, Syracuse (4-8) got the scoring started. Billy McKinney led off with a walk, moved to second on a Joey Meneses single, and came in to score the game's first run on a throwing error by Otto Kemp at third base that put the Mets in front, 1-0.

Through four innings, Lehigh Valley (10-3) starter Mick Abel had only allowed two hits and one run with five strikeouts. But once he faced the order for the third time around, Syracuse pounced on him for three more runs.

In the fifth, Gilberto Celestino led off with a single, Jose Azocar walked, and Jon Singleton worked a walk to load the bases. The Mets entered the game hitting just two-for-fourteen with the bases loaded, but with one swing of the bat Meneses changed the mojo. The Syracuse clean-up hitter corked his league-leading eleventh double to bring all three runners in to score and put the Mets ahead, 4-0.

The IronPigs scored their first run in the fifth when Cal Stevenson walked, stole second, and got knocked in by a Justin Crawford RBI single that made it 4-1.

Next time up in the sixth, Gabriel Rincones Jr. led the inning off with a solo home run and cut the Syracuse lead to 4-2.

In a tight, two-run ballgame, the Mets added insurance with a pair of solo homers from Niko Goodrum and Donovan Walton in the eighth and ninth innings that put Syracuse ahead 6-2.

In the Mets' second-highest scoring output of the season, the pitching staff also held up its end of the bargain. Sproat put forth his best start of the season, tossing four and one-third innings, allowing just two hits, one run, two walks, and striking out six. After Sproat, the bullpen shut the door, giving up just two hits and one run the rest of the game.

Syracuse and Lehigh Valley end their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with a double-header. Right-hander Jose Ureña is set to make his Mets debut in game one, with first pitch expected at 12:35 p.m. Left-hander Brandon Wadell is slated to pitch for Syracuse in Game Two.

