Sproat Shines and Meneses Stays Hot as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 6-2, on Saturday Night
April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Allentown, PA - The Syracuse Mets finally got the big hit they needed with a Joey Meneses three-run double that sparked the offense to a 6-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. Mets top prospect Brandon Sproat also starred, retiring 13 of the 17 batters he faced in a start on the mound.
In the top of the fourth inning, Syracuse (4-8) got the scoring started. Billy McKinney led off with a walk, moved to second on a Joey Meneses single, and came in to score the game's first run on a throwing error by Otto Kemp at third base that put the Mets in front, 1-0.
Through four innings, Lehigh Valley (10-3) starter Mick Abel had only allowed two hits and one run with five strikeouts. But once he faced the order for the third time around, Syracuse pounced on him for three more runs.
In the fifth, Gilberto Celestino led off with a single, Jose Azocar walked, and Jon Singleton worked a walk to load the bases. The Mets entered the game hitting just two-for-fourteen with the bases loaded, but with one swing of the bat Meneses changed the mojo. The Syracuse clean-up hitter corked his league-leading eleventh double to bring all three runners in to score and put the Mets ahead, 4-0.
The IronPigs scored their first run in the fifth when Cal Stevenson walked, stole second, and got knocked in by a Justin Crawford RBI single that made it 4-1.
Next time up in the sixth, Gabriel Rincones Jr. led the inning off with a solo home run and cut the Syracuse lead to 4-2.
In a tight, two-run ballgame, the Mets added insurance with a pair of solo homers from Niko Goodrum and Donovan Walton in the eighth and ninth innings that put Syracuse ahead 6-2.
In the Mets' second-highest scoring output of the season, the pitching staff also held up its end of the bargain. Sproat put forth his best start of the season, tossing four and one-third innings, allowing just two hits, one run, two walks, and striking out six. After Sproat, the bullpen shut the door, giving up just two hits and one run the rest of the game.
Syracuse and Lehigh Valley end their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with a double-header. Right-hander Jose Ureña is set to make his Mets debut in game one, with first pitch expected at 12:35 p.m. Left-hander Brandon Wadell is slated to pitch for Syracuse in Game Two.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets' Joey Meneses at bat
(Kylie Richelle)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Jacksonville Sweeps Doubleheader, Wins Seventh Straight - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Redbirds' Offensive Struggles Continue in Loss at Sounds - Memphis Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Sweep DH from Knights, Skid Reaches Five - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Split First Twin-Bill of 2025 in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mud Hens Lose Both Games Against Cubs in Saturday Night Double-Header - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Sweeps Toledo in Doubleheader - Iowa Cubs
- Sproat Shines and Meneses Stays Hot as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 6-2, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- 'pigs' Winning Streak Comes To A Close Against The Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians Swept in Doubleheader at Louisville - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Mash Their Way to Double-Header Sweep - Louisville Bats
- Saints Fall Short to Storm Chasers 7-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Sweep Bisons in Saturday Doubleheader - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Swept in Saturday Doubleheader by Durham - Buffalo Bisons
- Connor Norby to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- April 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Worcester Red Sox to Enshrine Janet Marie Smith, JP Ricciardi, and Jarren Duran as Second Class of the WooSox Hall of Fame - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Saturday - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Postponed Saturday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 12, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 12 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- New Day, New Arm Joins Saints as Whorff Is Promoted from Double-A Wichita - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Game and UniBank Women in Sports Events Postponed Due to Sudden Snowstorm - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings, RailRiders to Play Doubleheader on Sunday, April 13 - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Sproat Shines and Meneses Stays Hot as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 6-2, on Saturday Night
- Mets and IronPigs Postponed on Friday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Sunday
- Celestino Stays Hot But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 5-1, on Thursday Night
- Mets Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to IronPigs on Wednesday Night
- Singleton Homers, But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 7-2, on Tuesday Night