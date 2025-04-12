Saints Fall Short to Storm Chasers 7-5

April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Saturday afternoon at CHS Field, which has been more than enough early on in the season for the pitching staff. Unfortunately, the Saints couldn't hang on and fell 7-5 in front of 4,452.

For the third consecutive game the Saints jumped on top in the first inning. Luke Keaschall led off the game with a single, but was erased on a fielder's choice. Yunior Severino lined a single to right putting runners at first and second. Mike Ford then laced a two-run doubled to right-center putting the Saints up 2-0.

Diego Cartaya ended an 0-13 slump to start the season with a solo blast to left-center in the second, increasing the Saints lead to 3-0.

The lead disappeared in the third when the Storm Chasers plated four. With runners at the corners and one out Harold Castro's RBI single cut the Saints lead to 3-1. Nick Loftin was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brian O'Keefe hit a grounder to the left of third baseman Severino. He dove and made the play, but his throw to second was late and the relay throw to first was in time, but a run scored making it 3-2. Joey Wiemer followed with a two-run single giving the Storm Chasers a 4-3 lead.

In the fourth the Storm Chasers added to their lead. With one out Pratto singled to right and with two outs back-to-back singles from John Rave and Castro made it 5-3.

Ryan Fitzgerald tied the game for the Saints in the fourth. McCusker led off the inning with a walk and with one out the Storm Chasers made a pitching change to the left-hander Austin Cox. The lefty Fitzgerald went the opposite way for a two-run homer to left, his first of the season, knotting the game at five.

The Storm Chasers answered with a two-run homer of their own in the sixth. After a two-out triple by Rave, Castro deposited one over the right field wall, his second of the season, putting the Storm Chasers up 7-5.

A night after the Saints struck out 15 Storm Chasers, the Storm Chasers returned the favor fanning 15 Saints including the final out of the game with Emmanuel Rodriguez the tying run at the plate. The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Darren McCaughan (NR) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Noah Cameron (1-0, 1.80). The game can be seen on the CW Network, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

