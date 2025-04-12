Connor Norby to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville

April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' infielder Connor Norby will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp when he starts in game one of Saturday's doubleheader at 5:05 against the Charlotte Knights at VyStar Ballpark.

Norby was placed on the 15-day injured list on March 27 with a left oblique strain, retroactive to March 24. He played in 15 Spring Training games and slashed .255/.294/.404, cracking four extra-base hits while driving in six. His final Spring Training game was on Mar. 22 against Houston.

In 2024, Norby played in 45 games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles. He slashed .236/.294/.438/.732 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs. He totaled 18 extra-base hits, scored 32 runs, and walked 15 times. He hit .247 with Miami following a trade in late July.

Norby spent a brief period with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2024. He hit .271 with 1 home run and three RBIs. He played in 94 games between Jacksonville and the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. He clubbed 17 total home runs in the minor leagues last season.

A native of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, the Orioles selected in Norby in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. He played in 33 games in 2021 between the FCL Orioles (Rk) and Delmarva (A). In 2022, Norby played his first full season of Minor League Baseball, totaling 122 games across three affiliates. Between Aberdeen (A+), Bowie (AA), and Norfolk (AAA), Norby clubbed 29 home runs and 23 doubles. The infielder played all of 2023 with Norfolk, where he set a career high in RBIs with 92.

Norby is the fourth Marlin to rehab in Jacksonville in 2025. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-present), and outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-present), also rehabbed in Jacksonville in 2025. In 2024, The Jumbo Shrimp had 18 Marlins rehab throughout the season.

