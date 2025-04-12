Iowa Sweeps Toledo in Doubleheader
April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (7-5) swept the Toledo Mud Hens (4-10) in a doubleheader by scores of by a 3-1 and 4-2. Iowa is 3-1 in doubleheaders this season.
In game one Toledo scored their lone run in third inning, but the I-Cubs responded in the fourth with three runs on singles from Kevin Alcántara and Carlos Pérez.
Connor Noland earned the win as he tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball and struck out four. Jack Neely worked a scoreless seventh to pick up the save.
In game two, Iowa took a 2-0 in the third on a single from Jonathon Long and James Triantos scoring on a ground out. Toledo cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth and tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh.
In the ninth, Reese McGuire doubled home a run and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2, Iowa.
Keegan Thompson, Chase Watkins, Phil Bickford, Daniel Palencia, Gavin Hollowell and Brandon Hughes combined to toss 9.0 innings and allow just two hits with 16 strikeouts.
Iowa will play at Toledo on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Fifth Third Field slated for 1:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
