Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Gwinnett
April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va --- The Norfolk Tides (6-8) split a doubleheader with the Gwinnett Stripers (6-7) on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Gwinnett took game one, 6-1, and Norfolk won game two, 6-2. The series is in Gwinnett's favor, 3-2, entering Sunday's season finale.
It was all Gwinnett in game one, scoring three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth after a two-run homer by Sandy Leon. The lone Tide run came from Coby Mayo, when he hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning. Gwinnett would add their final run in the seventh on an RBI double by Garrett Cooper to defeat Norfolk, 6-1.
In game two, Norfolk's offense woke up. Although Gwinnett scored in the first inning, Norfolk took the lead in the second after TT Bowens homered to lead off the inning and Maverick Handley knocked an RBI double to go up, 2-1. Cooper would tie the game for Gwinnett on a solo home run in the fifth. In the bottom half of the inning, Norfolk would sink the dagger with three runs on three RBI singles. Terrin Vavra capped the game two win on a solo home run in the sixth inning to defeat Gwinnett, 6-2.
The series finale is set to start tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. RHP Cameron Weston (0-0, 3.12) is set to throw for Norfolk while RHP Hurston Waldrep (1-0, 5.00) is the probable for Gwinnett. It is a rematch of Tuesday's series opener, where Norfolk won, 8-7, in 10 innings.
