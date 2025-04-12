Bisons Swept in Saturday Doubleheader by Durham

It was a tough Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field for the Bisons as the Herd lost both ends of a matinee doubleheader against the Durham Bulls. After falling in game one, 4-1, despite a massive home run from Addison Barger, Buffalo was held to just two hits in a 2-1 loss in game two.

With the two defeats, the Bisons fell to 2-3 in their series against Durham with a chance to earn the split Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

Five Durham pitchers combined to silence the Bisons bats on just two hits in game two. The Bulls faced the minimum over the first five innings as they erased the first Bisons hit and a pair of walks with two doubleplays and a caught stealing.

Buffalo did cut the 2-0 deficit in half in the bottom of the sixth inning as Michael Turconi and Jonatan Clase drew two out walks and Michael Stefanic came through with the clutch two-out single. By driving in Turconi, Stefanic picked up his team-best seventh RBI in just 10 games.

Buffalo, however, went in order in the seventh inning as Durham closed out the win.

Durham got both of their game two runs on one swing. Carson Williams hit a two-run homer to left-center off Herd reliever, Tommy Nance.

Game two was a bullpen game for the Bisons. Bobby Milacki started and threw three shutout innings, scattering a pair of hits and a walk. Nance was dealt his first loss of the season.

Buffalo was also held to just three hits in the game one loss, but one of them was a very loud swing from Barger. With two outs in the first inning, the Bisons third baseman hammered his second home run of the season down the right field line and out of the ballpark. The blast left Barger's bat at 113.6 mph and traveled an estimated 407 feet.

The Bisons early lead was short-lived, however, as the Bulls scored four times in the top of the second inning. Tres Barrera gave Durham the advantage with his club-leading fourth homer of the year, a two-run shot off Herd starter Eric Lauer. The Bulls then took advantage of an extended inning on Hunter Stovall's infield single, plating two more runs on hits from Chandler Simpson and Tanner Murray.

Lauer rebounded nicely from the rough second inning to retire nine of the final 10 batters he faced, saving the Buffalo bullpen in game one of the twinbill. However, the loss dropped the southpaw to 0-2 on the season. He struck out two and walked two in the outing.

The Bisons defense also had a key roll in limiting the Bulls in game one. After Durham's Tristan Peters led off the sixth inning with a triple, he was thrown out at the plate on a beautiful throw from left fielder Steward Berroa as he tried to score on a fly ball.

Durham's Logan Workman was fantastic on the mound, holding the Bisons to just two hits over the five-plus innings after Barger's blast. He struck out four and walked one.

Eric Orze struck out the Bisons in order in the seventh to earn his first save of the season.

The Bisons wrap up their homestand Sunday at 1:05 p.m. game at Sahlen Field in the final game of Anderson's Kids Weekend.

