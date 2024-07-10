WooSox Belt Four Home Runs in 7-6 Victory over Rochester

WORCESTER, MA -- Nick Yorke's multi-homer game lifted the Worcester Red Sox (7-6)/(42-46) to a 7-6 victory over the Rochester Red Wings (11-3)/(49-38) in game two of their six-game set at Polar Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Rochester jumped out to an early lead off WooSox starter Brad Keller, scoring three runs in the first inning of Wednesday's matinee. After Dylan Crews led off the frame with a walk, three of the next four hitters singled to give the Red Wings a three-run advantage.

Following a quiet first, the WooSox got a run back in the second on Nick Yorke's fifth home run of the year. Entering game two of their series with Rochester, Worcester had been 5-2 when Yorke drives in at least one run.

After allowing three runs to score in the first, Keller settled down to retire the final six batters he faced. The Georgia native would finish with a line of 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K. Continuing his rehab stint with the WooSox, Bryan Mata was first out of the 'pen in relief and picked up a strikeout to end the Red Wings' half of the third.

In the first four games of their nine-game homestand, Worcester had scored just eight total runs after averaging 8.25 runs per game during their eight-game road trip. Despite their recent lack of offense, the WooSox bats woke up in the third inning.

Eddy Alvarez and Chase Meidroth drew back-to-back one-out walks, setting up Emmanuel Valdez's three-run shot off the Country Bank sign on top of the Worcester Wall. It was his seventh home run of the year and first since being optioned to Worcester on Tuesday. With two outs, Yorke followed with his second home run of the game--a 416-foot shot to put the WooSox on top, 5-3.

With his second home run on Wednesday, Yorke now has 10 multi-hit efforts in 27 games with Worcester and his second multi-homer game in his last six starts. Yorke would finish the day 2-for-4 with the two homers, raising his OPS to .988 with Worcester.

In the top of the fifth, the Red Wings regained the lead after two-out walks proved costly for Mata. With the bases loaded, Brady House drove in a run with an infield single and Alex Call followed with a two-run single of his own. Call's hit ended Mata's afternoon, who was relieved by Luis Guerrero. By the end of the frame, Rochester led, 6-5.

It didn't take long for the WooSox to respond. With two outs and a man aboard in the bottom half of the fifth, Nick Sogard blasted his tenth home run of the season onto the berm to give Worcester a one-run lead. Entering the sixth inning, the WooSox held a 7-6 lead.

WooSox pitching held Rochester scoreless for the remainder of the ballgame, with Luis Guerrero, Isaiah Campbell, and Ryan Zeferjahn combining to strikeout four batters while allowing just three hits in the final 4.1 innings.

In Worcester's 7-6 win over Rochester in game two of their six-game set, Luis Guerrero (W, 3-2) picked up the win while Tim Cate (L, 6-2) was handed the loss. Zeferjahn earned his third save with the WooSox, striking out two in 1.1 innings of work.

The WooSox and Red Wings will play in game three of their six-game series at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday night at Polar Park. Richard Fitts (5-3, 4.26) is scheduled to start for Worcester opposite Spencer Watkins (6-3, 4.61) for Rochester. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

