Seven-Run Second Inning, Capped by Scott Kingery's Grand Slam, Propels 'Pigs Past Bisons
July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, PA - An early innings offensive barrage guided the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-44, 9-5) past the Buffalo Bisons (41-47, 4-10) by a final of 12-5 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
It was Buffalo that dented the scoreboard first as Riley Tirotta belted a three-run homer, his ninth of the year, in the first.
The 'Pigs got a run back on a Jim Haley RBI single in the last of the first before capitalizing on multiple Buffalo miscues in the second.
The second inning rally began with one out for the 'Pigs as Aramis Garcia walked and a Weston Wilson single, plus subsequent error on the play, allowed Garcia to score to make it a one-run game. Another error allowed Buddy Kennedy to reach before Carlos De La Cruz reached safely on a third straight error, scoring Wilson to tie the game. After a Nick Podkul infield single, Jim Haley put the 'Pigs ahead with another base hit, scoring Kennedy. With the bases still loaded after a strikeout, Scott Kingery drilled a grand slam, his 16th homer of the season, to cap the seven-run rally.
Three more runs came across for the 'Pigs in the fourth to make it 11-3. Kingery collected his fifth RBI with a base hit before scoring on a Cody Roberts double. Roberts would then score on a Wilson sacrifice fly.
Buffalo got two runs in the fifth on a wild pitch and Riley Tirotta RBI single but the 'Pigs clawed one of those runs back in the sixth on a Podkul RBI single to bring the final score to 12-5.
Ricardo Pinto (3-1) earned the win in relief for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks, striking out two in 2.2 frames.
Beau Sulser (1-6) suffered the loss for the Bisons, allowing seven unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning on four hits and a walk, striking out two.
The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Thursday, July 101with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Mick Abel (2-7, 6.58) makes the start for the 'Pigs while Buffalo goes with Paolo Espino (1-4, 5.00)
