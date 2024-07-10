Walker Drives in Three as Redbirds Blow Past Tides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 7-2 win over the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Right fielder Jordan Walker drove home three key runs in the victory with two in the four-run fifth and an insurance run in the seventh. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. The three RBIs are a season-high for Walker at Triple-A.

Third baseman Cesar Prieto and first baseman Jared Young each recorded multi-hit games. Prieto brought home a run with a triple in the eighth inning. Young, who reached base three times in the game, plated a run in the fifth inning with one of his two doubles.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (5-7) was dominant in his 18th start of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on six hits, walked three and struck out five in 5.2 innings pitched. His only runs allowed came as back-to-back home runs with one out in the sixth inning. Victor Santos, Nick Robertson and Andre Granillo combined to cover the final 3.1 innings and did not allow a batter to reach safely.

