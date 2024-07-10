Walker Drives in Three as Redbirds Blow Past Tides
July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 7-2 win over the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.
Right fielder Jordan Walker drove home three key runs in the victory with two in the four-run fifth and an insurance run in the seventh. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. The three RBIs are a season-high for Walker at Triple-A.
Third baseman Cesar Prieto and first baseman Jared Young each recorded multi-hit games. Prieto brought home a run with a triple in the eighth inning. Young, who reached base three times in the game, plated a run in the fifth inning with one of his two doubles.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (5-7) was dominant in his 18th start of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on six hits, walked three and struck out five in 5.2 innings pitched. His only runs allowed came as back-to-back home runs with one out in the sixth inning. Victor Santos, Nick Robertson and Andre Granillo combined to cover the final 3.1 innings and did not allow a batter to reach safely.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday, July 11 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
