Cubs Blown Out by Sounds in Nashville

July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (40-49) fell, 11-2, to the Nashville Sounds (46-43) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds scored the game's first two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Sounds' third baseman Patrick Dorrian singled in Owen Miller from third and Francisco Mejia from second.

Nashville added four more in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by a bases-loaded, bases-clearing double down the left-field line from Miller.

Iowa starter Brandon Birdsell, making his Triple-A debut after spending the first part of 2024 with Double-A Tennessee, went 4.1 innings and gave up five earned runs, one unearned run, and 10 hits, with six strikeouts and one walk.

Chase Strumpf got the I-Cubs on the board in the seventh with a leadoff home run, but the Sounds answered with two of their own. After a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning, Brewer Hicklen took Cubs' reliever Cam Sanders deep to left for a two-run shot. Sanders was called up to Triple-A yesterday, after starting the year with Iowa and being sent down to Tennessee on May 6.

The hosts pushed three more runs across in the bottom of the eighth, and Iowa scored one in the top of the ninth to fall, 11-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The Sounds' 17 hits are tied for the most by an I-Cubs opponent this season

- Today was starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell's Triple-A debut, and outfielder Trayce Thompson's first game as an I-Cub since 2021

- Chase Strumpf has hit a home run in three of the last four games

Iowa will play against Nashville on Thursday for game three of a six-game series with first pitch from First Horizon Field slated for 6:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

