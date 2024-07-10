Bisons Annual Family Campout Lets You Spend the Whole Night at Sahlen Field

A fan-favorite summertime tradition at Sahlen Field returns with the Bisons popular Family Campout following the team's game on Friday, July 26 against the Syracuse Mets (7:05 p.m.), presented by Alfred State College. This unique family promotion allows you to not only enjoy a great baseball game, but to keep the fun going with postgame Fireworks, a Movie on the Scoreboard, Snacks, and a Night Under the Stars in the ballpark's outfield.

The Bisons game against the Mets begins at 7:05 p.m. and there's another great promotion to start the night, our Olympic Night Themed Honda fridaynightbash! That means there will be a Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour with $4 craft beer and food options from 5-7 p.m. and of course, postgame Fireworks. Then after a great game between two longtime rivals, fans with campout tickets will be allowed onto the outfield to pitch their spikeless tents and enjoy a great overnight at the ballpark, starting with a family movie. The Bisons will also provide a late night snack with a breakfast treat also waiting for you in the morning.

GAME + CAMPOUT TICKETS : Game Ticket and Campout Admission together is just $26 each. Tickets to the game only are just $17 when purchased in advance.

