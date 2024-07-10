Free 'Pitch, Hit & Run' Competition on July 20 at McCarthy Park

July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons want to encourage all the kids of Western New York to participate in a great free event as the Willie Hutch Jones Sports and Educational Program has teamed up with Major League Baseball and Project Play WNY for their annual Pitch, Hit & Run Competition, Saturday, July 20 (10am-12pm) at McCarthy Park in Buffalo.

A great way to get outside, play and compete in a fun and healthy competition, the Pitch, Hit & Run Competition is open to kids 7-14 years of age. There will be prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in each division (see below for format). The competition is FREE to participate, and if you register online in advance, you can be eligible for benefits, including the opportunity to receive a complimentary 2024 MLB.tv subscription, exclusive access to virtual and in-person youth softball & baseball programming, discounts on MLB-licensed merchandise and equipment. So register today and test your skills at this year's Pitch, Hit & Run Competition. For more information, parents should visit WHJSEP.org or call (716) 715-4980. Pitch, Hit & Run Format

The Pitch, Hit & Run program is a free event series for boys and girls, and consists of a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball. Participants will compete in either 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, or 13-14 age division, with the Age Cut-off set on November 15, 2024. They will be tested, and their measurements will be recorded for points. Based on their scores, they will advance from a local event to a Team Championship and then to the National Finals hosted at the World Series.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.