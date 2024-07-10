Bulls Rally to Win 4th Straight, 7-4

July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - For the second straight game, Bob Seymour hit a tie-breaking home run to lift the Durham Bulls to a 7-4 win over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Field.

Seymour, who drilled a tie-breaking, pinch-hit grand slam on Tuesday night in the ninth inning, smashed a 468-foot bomb in the eighth to snap a 4-4 game, sending Durham (8-6) to its fourth straight win.

The Bulls trailed 6-2 in the seventh on Tuesday, and on Wednesday the deficit was 4-2 before Durham did in the Knights (5-7) again. The Bulls scored twice in the seventh to tie the score thanks to a run-scoring triple from Tristan Peters and a tying single from Kameron Misner. Seymour then came up with two outs in the eighth against Josimar Cousin (L, 0-1) before his towering blast put the Bulls ahead for good. Durham tacked on an insurance run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Curtis Mead.

Joe Rock worked five innings of four-run ball under the intense heat of the Queen City. Rock's defense failed him in the fourth inning with a pair of errors on the infield cost him three unearned runs.

Joe Record (S, 3) pitched a quiet ninth inning to register his third save of the season. Enmanuel Mejia (W, 6-3) tossed a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win.

The third game of the six-game series is scheduled for 7:04 PM ET on Thursday with Jacob Lopez (2-4, 4.63) slated to oppose Sean Burke (0-2, 5.06).

Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 23rd against the Gwinnett Stripers.

