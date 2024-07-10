Big Inning the Difference in Bisons' Loss in Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, PA- The Buffalo Bisons were unable to keep pace with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs after seven run bottom of the second inning in their 12-5 loss at Coca-Cola Park on Wednesday night.

Riley Tirotta led the Bisons offense Wednesday night driving in four of the teams five total runs. Tirotta would finish the outing going 2-5, scoring a run and notching four RBIs. Gabriel Cancel would add a hit in four at bats and score a run while drawing a walk for the Bisons.

Tirotta would get Buffalo on board almost immediately with his ninth home run of the season. He would give Buffalo a 3-0 advantage with a three-run homer in the top of the first. Addison Barger and Will Robertson would score the first runs of the night on the home run to left field.

Lehigh Valley would respond immediately in the following half inning courtesy of Jim Haley. The score would be 3-1 after an RBI single from Haley that scored Weston Wilson.

Three errors from the Bisons in the bottom of the second inning would help extend the frame for the IronPigs to rack up seven total runs and bring eleven batters to the plate.

It would start with three RBI singles from Carlos De La Cruz, Wilson and Haley to give Lehigh Valley the lead at 4-3. Scott Kingery would then hit a game breaking grand slam to extend the advantage to 8-3. Haley, Cruz and Nick Podkul would all score with help from Kingery.

The IronPigs would extend their advantage after two long scoreless innings with a trio of RBI singles. Kingery would start the stretch with an RBI single that scored Cal Stevenson and brought the score to 9-3.

An RBI double from Cody Roberts would follow and give Lehigh Valley an 10-3. The final run of the inning came from a sacrifice fly by Wilson that allowed Roberts to score and give the Iron Pigs an 11-3 advantage to end the fourth.

Buffalo would respond in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to six. A wild pitch from Ricardo Pinto would help Barger bring the score to 4-11, followed by an RBI single from Tirotta to bring the score to 5-11.

Buffalo would have several pitchers work Wednesday night with Ricky Tiedemann making his long-awaited return to the Bisons after spending months on injury rehab. Tiedemann left the game with left forearm tightness. He would be the first of six pitches to work for the Bisons throughout the night with Mike Mayers and Nick Fraze pitching two innings each, respectively. Mayers would register a strikeout while Fraze would notch two.

Brandon Eisert, Beau Sulser, and Jose Cuas would all pitch in relief with Cuas throwing a no-hit outing in one inning while notching three strikeouts to lead the ball club.

Buffalo would try to chip away at the deficit after another RBI single courtesy of Podkul gave the IronPigs a seven-run lead in the bottom of the sixth that would ultimately be the final run of the night.

Addison Barger would have a solid night in his second game back with the Bisons. He would reach in all three at bats being walked three times. He would notch a hit and score two runs in the loss to Lehigh Valley at Coca-Cola Park.

The Bisons will be back at Coca-Cola Park Thursday night for the third game of the away series against Lehigh Valley. It will be another late start time with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m., Paolo Espino is expected to make the start for Buffalo.

