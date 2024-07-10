Gwinnett Eases to 10-5 Win over Jacksonville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Both Griffin Conine and Jonathan Davis finished a triple shy of the cycle, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were doubled up 10-5 by the Gwinnett Stripers Wednesday at Coolray Field.

Thanks to a Conine homer in the second off Stripers (42-47, 7-7) starter Darius Vines (2-3), the Jumbo Shrimp (41-47, 6-7) led early on. However, Jacksonville coughed that up in the bottom of the third. Skye Bolt singled with one out. Two batters later, Drake Baldwin smashed a two-run shot to give Gwinnett a lead they would not relinquish.

The Stripers blew it open in the fourth. Jumbo Shrimp starter Evan Fitterer (1-1) walked four of the first five batters of the inning, the final one with the bases loaded to force in a run. Bolt lifted a sacrifice fly before Nacho Alvarez Jr. socked a three-run homer to widen the gap to 7-1.

Yuli Gurriel and Luke Williams started the fifth with base hits. After a ground out, Alejo Lopez's single scored Gurriel to make it 8-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp showed signs of life in the sixth. Marty Costes walked with one out and Tristan Gray singled. Conine's double brought home a run before Bennett Hostetler's two-run single drew Jacksonville to within 8-4.

In the seventh, though, the Stripers made sure to put things out of reach. Williams walked and Luke Waddell singled to jumpstart the frame. After Williams was caught trying to steal third, Lopez's double plated Waddell. Luis Liberato followed with an RBI single to get things to 10-4.

Davis' solo shot came with two outs in the ninth to set the final margin at 10-5.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday. RHP Valente Bellozo (1-2, 5.66 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers LHP Zach Logue (3-5, 3.38 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

