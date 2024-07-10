Bisons Host 'Meet Bluey and Bingo' Day as Part of Family Funday, July 21
July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Wackadoo! The Bisons are thrilled to welcome everyone's favorite Australian heelers, Bluey and Bingo, to Sahlen Field on Sunday, July 21 as we host 'Meet Bluey & Bingo Day' as the Bisons take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.). It's all part of a Family Funday that also includes a Mascot Meet n' Greet, special pregame activities for kids, and of course postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates. GET MY TICKETS
Come meet Bluey & Bingo in person for plenty of smiles and a photo! There will be Four Meet n' Greet Sessions, 12:15-12:45pm, 1:15-1:45pm, 2:15-2:45pm and 3:15-3:45pm, to give everyone a chance to meet Bluey & Bingo. During the game, we'll also play some Keepy Uppy in the crowd, have a game of Pass the Parcel, a Bluey Intro Family Dance Competition and a " Granny Cam. " The popular WCC Race during the day may also be interrupted a time or two by a Magic Xylophone! As a Family Funday, there will also be a Mascot Meet n' Greet pregame as well as visits from the Mr. No Balloon Guy and Braid Babes (additional charges apply). After the game, everyone will be welcomed down on the field for postgame Kids Run the Bases.
Catch the adorable duo of Bluey & Bingo by getting your Bisons tickets today!
