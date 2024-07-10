Mud Hens' Heroic Comeback Bid Ends in Narrow 10-9 Defeat

July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens staged a remarkable comeback but fell just short in a 10-9 loss against the Storm Chasers this afternoon.

The game began at 1:08 PM, with the Mud Hens looking to improve on last night's outcome. It was another beautiful day in Omaha, and the Hens sported their navy blue jerseys with a stripe and a Mud Hen emblem on the upper left chest area.

Both sides had quick 1-2-3 innings in the first, but Bligh Madris added some excitement with a home run on a line drive to right field, making it his thirteenth home run of the season. This also created a two-game streak for him. Omaha responded with two home runs of their own, not letting the Hens keep the lead for long.

In the top of the third, Ryan Vilade hit a single to third base, Jace Jung drew a walk, and Spencer Torkelson blasted a home run on a fly ball to right field. This marked his fifth home run of the season and added three more runs for the Hens. The Storm Chasers were held down after three quick outs, one of which was thanks to Vilade's diving catch in center field, getting his navy-blue jersey dirty.

Ryan Kreidler made a single on a grounder to left field, but a double play ended the chances of another run. Omaha then took the lead again with another home run.

In the top of the fifth, Stephen Scott singled on a line drive to right field, but it wasn't enough as three outs quickly followed, giving the Storm Chasers their turn at bat. Omaha seized the opportunity to increase their lead by a few more runs. After a quick top of the sixth for the Hens, momentum was fading, and the Storm Chasers hit another home run to add to their lead.

The top of the seventh inning gave some hope to the Mud Hens. Drew Maggi singled on a sharp grounder to start off the inning, and Scott drew a walk. Vilade hit a line drive to right field, allowing Maggi and Scott to run home, decreasing Omaha's lead. Torkelson took a walk to first base, and Madris followed with a line drive to right field, earning him a single. Unfortunately, no more runs were scored, and it was time to switch to defense.

In the top of the eighth, Maggi singled to left field, but three other flyouts made for a short inning. The Hens managed to hold Omaha at the bottom of the eighth, leaving one more inning for a potential comeback.

Vilade began the ninth inning strong with a line drive to right field, marking his sixteenth double of the season. Jung drew a walk, advancing Vilade to third base. Torkelson hit a pop fly just shy of a home run, but it was a sacrifice fly, allowing Vilade to run home. Madris came back up and slammed another home run, 433 feet, making it a one-run game. It was a close comeback but just shy of enough.

To watch more of the Mud Hens, they'll be playing again tomorrow night at 8:05 PM against the Storm Chasers for the third game in the series.

Notables:

Madris (3-5, 3RBI, 2HR)

Torkelson (1-3, 4RBI, HR)

Vilade (3-5, 2RBI)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.