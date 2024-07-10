Red Wings Stifle Worcester, Extend Winning Streak to Six

July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

In the series opener in Worcester, the Rochester Red Wings tied a season-high with their sixth consecutive victory, 5-1. Red Wings pitching dominated throughout, kicked off by a 5.0 strong innings from LHP Andrew Alvarez and finished off by RHP Rico Garcia, who turned in a clean ninth. Offensively, RF Travis Blankenhorn connected on his 17th home run of the season to provide the power, C Drew Millas and CF Dylan Crews picked up two hits each, and 3B Brady House delivered his first Triple-A hit.

SS Chase Meidroth worked a walk to help the Red Sox get to work immediately following a scoreless top of the first from Rochester. Following a strikeout, 2B Nick Yorke drove a ball to the right-field gap to put runners on the corners. The following at-bat, 3B Bobby Dalbec capitalized on the scoring chance with a sacrifice fly to right field, which allowed Meidroth to break into the scoring column for Worcester, 1-0.

Rochester fought back immediately as Travis Blankenhorn took the second pitch of the second inning 409 feet over the center field wall to tie the score at 1-1. The solo shot marked his team-leading 17th of the season, seventh most in the International League, and first since June 13 against Scranton/WB.

Drew Millas led off the fifth inning for the Wings and drove a ball past the diving second baseman for a hit. After a fielder's choice replaced LF Alex Call at first base, SS Jackson Cluff walked to put two runners on for Rochester. A ground out put runners on the corners, and 2B Darren Baker drove a ball into center field that allowed Call to score to move the Red Wings ahead 2-1.

Newest Red Wing Brady House recorded his first Triple-A hit on a hard-hit grounder to center field to lead off the top of the ninth. Millas followed with his second base hit, a slicing ground ball into right-center that added a second base runner. Call took advantage of the scoring chance with a sacrifice fly to right field, and House scored his first run for a 3-1 Rochester lead. Then, due to a fielding error and a stolen base, Rochester had two runners in scoring position with one out. CF Dylan Crews reached on a fielder's choice, and Millas subsequently beat the throw home to score the fourth run of the evening for the Wings. After Baker walked to put two Wings on base again, DH Carter Kieboom flared a cutting fastball to shallow left-center that resulted in a force out at second but allowed Cluff to scamper home to increase Rochester's lead to 5-1.

Worcester came to bat chasing a four-run deficit in their final turn at-bat. They were unable to reach base, and Rochester picked up their sixth consecutive victory, 5-1.

Left-hander Andrew Alvarez took the mound to start Tuesday night for Rochester, making his sixth appearance with the team this season. The southpaw pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out four. Rochester looked to LHP Joe La Sorsa out of the bullpen a batter into the sixth. The New York native threw 1.1 scoreless innings, only allowing one hit. RHP Eduardo Salazar got the ball next for the Red Wings and pitched 1.2 hitless innings while striking out two to lower his ERA to 0.93 with the Red Wings. Right-hander Rico Garcia then came in during the 9th to try to close out the game. Garcia pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out one, and secured the win for Rochester.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game on Tuesday goes to LHP Andrew Alvarez. Washington's 2021 12th-round pick notched his second Triple-A win and tossed 5.0-plus innings of one-run baseball. He has now logged 5.0 innings in four of his last five starts and posts a 3.74 ERA (9 ER/21.2 IP) over that stretch.

Rochester looks to win seven games in a row for the first time this season in a Wednesday afternoon matinée in Worcester. RHP Thaddeus Ward is slated to make his 17th start of the season for the Red Wings against WooSox RHP Brad Keller. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

