Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 10 at Worcester

July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (11-2, 49-37) vs. Worcester Red Sox (6-6, 41-46)

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - 12:15 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.12) vs. RHP Brad Keller (2-2, 5.48)

ROCHESTER RED WWWWWWINGS : In their series opener in Worcester, the Rochester Red Wings tied a season-high with their sixth consecutive victory, 5-1...Red Wings pitching dominated throughout, kicked off by a 5.0 strong innings from LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ and finished off by RHP RICO GARICA, who turned in a clean ninth...offensively, RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN connected on his 17th home run of the season to provide the power, C DREW MILLAS and CF DYLAN CREWS picked up two hits each, and 3B BRADY HOUSE delivered his first Triple-A hit...Rochester looks to extend their winning streak to a season-high seven games this afternoon, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against WooSox RHP Brad Keller.

WELCOME TO MY HOUSE: 3B BRADY HOUSE notched his first Triple-A hit in his debut last night, and finished 1-for-4 with a run scored...the Nationals No. 3 ranked prospect is the 47th player, and 24th position player to appear for the Red Wings this season...through 75 games with Double-A Harrisburg prior to his promotion, he led all qualified hitters on the team with a .423 slugging percentage, a .733 OPS, 25 extra-base hits and 116 total bases...his 13 homers are a career-high and tied for the team lead, and he drove in the second-most RBI (34), and notched the most doubles (11).

BULLY BULLPEN: The Red Wings bullpen held Worcester to no earned runs last night, the fifth time in the last six contests...Wings relievers have held opponents to zero earned...LHP JOE LA SORSA (1.1 IP), RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR (1.2 IP), and RHP RICO GARCIA (1.0 IP) each turned in scoreless outings in relief...since the second half began on 6/25, Wings relievers have posted a 3.48 ERA (21 ER/54.1 IP), which is third-best in the International League behind Norfolk (2.72) and Jacksonville (3.46).

ALL THE WAY UP: Since the second half began on 6/25, Rochester holds an International League best 11-2 record and sit three games ahead in first place in front of Lehigh Valley...over that stretch, the Red Wings offense leads the International League with 92 runs scored and 88 RBI, and have the third-best on-base percentage (.375), tied for the third-most doubles (25), fourth-most stolen bases (21), and rank fifth with a .466 slugging percentage and a .841 OPS...

Rochester is now above .500 on the road this season (22-21), and 27 wins at home are tied for the most in the IL with Omaha.

FILL IN THE BLANK: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his team-leading 17th home run of the season last night, a solo shot to dead center field that traveled 409 feet to dead center field...this marks his 10th career home run against the WooSox, and second of 2024 (6/8)...he has connected on 15 of his 17 home runs this season against right-handed pitching...

His 17 homers and 55 RBI are both tied for eighth-most in the International League.

ROLL MY WINDOWS DOWN AND CREWS: CF DYLAN CREWS notched his second-straight multi-hit game last night, going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI...since making his Triple-A debut on 6/18, Crews leads the team with 35 total bases, and shares the team lead with three home runs, five doubles (13 XBH, T-1st), and 13 runs scored...he also ranks second with 21 hits, and fourth with 21 RBI...

The LSU product has hit safely in 14 of his first 18 Triple-A games.

HOW DO YOU DREW?: C DREW MILLAS is now hitting .500 (6-for-12) through his first four games of July after going 2-for-4 with a run scored in last night's contest...over his last 25 games with Rochester dating back to 5/1, the switch-hitting catcher ranks second on the team (min. 75 AB) with a .366 (34-for-93) batting average, a .406 on-base percentage, .570 slugging percentage and a .976 OPS, trailing James Wood in all four categories...

Batting from the left side of the plate with the Red Wings this season, Millas carries a .344 (31-for-90) batting average.

ANDY'S ARMY: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ delivered 5.0 innings of one run baseball in his sixth start with the Red Wings last night, allowing six hits while striking out four and walking two en route to his second Triple-A win...he has now logged 5.0 innings in four of his last five starts and posts a 3.74 ERA (9 ER/21.2 IP) over that stretch.

JOE MAMA: LHP JOE LA SORSA spun another scoreless relief appearance last night, allowing one hit over 1.1 innings of work...this marks the southpaw's 18th scoreless appearance since the start of May...over that stretch, La Sorsa holds an International League best 1.13 ERA (4 ER/32.0 IP), 0.72 WHIP, and third-best K/BB with a 7.67 (min. 25.0 IP) all while throwing the second most innings (32.0 IP) amongst all IL relievers.

NONE SAL PASS: RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR logged a hitless outing in relief Tuesday night, striking out two over 1.2 innings...this marks the Venezuelan native's seventh consecutive scoreless relief appearance with Rochester, the second-longest active streak on the team behind LHP TIM CATE ...since joining the team on 6/18, Salazar holds a 0.93 ERA (1 ER/9.2 IP) and 7.00 K/BB, both of which are second-best amongst all International League relievers (min 9.0 IP).

BAKE-ANATOR: 2B DARREN BAKER connected on his 350th career hit last night and 195th at the Triple-A level, going 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI...he has now hit safely in a team-leading seven consecutive games dating back to 7/1, and is hitting .333 (11-for-33) with a .389 on-base percentage over that stretch...

On the road this season, Baker carries a .325 batting average (50-for-154) across 38 games.

