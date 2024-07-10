Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse Postponed

July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - Wednesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Mets will play a doubleheader on Thursday, July 11, beginning at 4:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between games. Starters have yet to be announced.

The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, July 23, for a seven-game, six-day series against the Worcester Red Sox. Purchase tickets for the upcoming series or any 2024 RailRiders home game at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

5-7, 48-38

