Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse Postponed
July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Syracuse, NY - Wednesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The RailRiders and Mets will play a doubleheader on Thursday, July 11, beginning at 4:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between games. Starters have yet to be announced.
The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, July 23, for a seven-game, six-day series against the Worcester Red Sox. Purchase tickets for the upcoming series or any 2024 RailRiders home game at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
5-7, 48-38
