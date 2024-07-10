Saints Add Veteran Outfielder Wynton Bernard

LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints roster had been a revolving door for the last week, and another player came in that door in the form of Wynton Bernard, who was signed by the Minnesota Twins as a minor league free on Wednesday and assigned to St. Paul

Bernard, 33, has played 13 years of professional baseball and 1,051 games in the minor leagues. Since his professional debut in 2012, Bernard owns a career slash line of .291/.353/.427. He made his Major League debut on August 12, 2022 with Colorado.

The San Diego, California native began the 2024 season with the Charlotte Knights (AAA - Chicago (AL)). In 41 games with the Knights, he hit .306/.328/.446 with three home runs and 14 RBI. He also went 11-for-12 in stolen base attempts. He was placed on the Development List on three separate occasions.

A right-handed hitter, Bernard spent the 2023 season split between the Buffalo Bisons (AAA - Toronto) and Albuquerque (AAA - Colorado). Hit a combined .302/.375/.443 (153-506) with 36 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 65 RBI and 41 steals over 126 games between the two teams.

His memorable 2022 season saw him make his Major League debut with Colorado. At 31, he became the oldest player in MLB history to record a hit and stolen base in their debut since Joe Delahanty in 1907. Led the Pacific Coast League in average (.333) and OPS (.977), ranked second in slugging (.590) and hits (143), tied for second in triples (8) and extra-base hits (60), ranked third in total bases (253) and RBI (92), fifth in OBP (.387) and runs scored (95), seventh in doubles (31) and tied for seventh in stolen bases (30). His efforts garnered him PCL Player of the Month honors for July and a Post-Season All-Star nod, one of three in his career.

Bernard also was named a MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in 2014 with Detroit and in 2015 and 2022 with Colorado. His other accolades include Mid-Season All-Star honors in 2014 with West Michigan, 2015 with Erie and the Midwest League Most Valuable Player in 2014 with West Michigan.

The Twins mark the eighth organization of his career, opening with the Padres after getting drafted in the 35th round of the 2012 draft out of Niagara University. He also spent time in the Detroit (2014-16), San Fransisco (2017), Chicago (NL) (2018-19), Colorado (2021-2022, 2023), Toronto (2023) and Chicago (AL) (2024).

Bernard will wear number nine with the Saints.

The Saints roster now consists of 27 players, one short of the league maximum, with 15 pitchers, 12 position players, in addition to six on the Injured List, one on the Temporary Inactive List and two Major League Rehab assignments.

