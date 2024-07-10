Rain Postpones Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Doubleheader to be Played Thursday at 4:05 p.m.

Syracuse, NY - Wednesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of forecasted inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, July 11th beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

All Thursdays are Dollar Thursdays. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Wednesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

