Indians Strand Bases Loaded in Ninth, Drop Series Opener to Clippers
July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning as their comeback attempt against the Columbus Clippers fell short in a 3-1 loss on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.
With the Clippers (7-6, 39-48) leading 3-1 entering the game's final frame, Andrew Walters (S, 1) labored through the heart of the Indians (5-7, 38-47) order. An error by shortstop José Tena allowed Liover Peguero to reach base safely as the leadoff man, and back-to-back one-out walks loaded the bases. A shallow fly out by Matt Gorski and strikeout to Seth Beer ended the threat without a run crossing.
Columbus took a lead on a solo home run by Estevan Florial in the third inning before tacking on two insurance runs in the seventh. Indianapolis broke up the shutout bid in the eighth inning when Seth Beer came around to score after roping a ground-rule double.
Jake Woodford (L, 1-5) spun 5.0 one-run innings with six strikeouts for his fourth consecutive start with just one run allowed. He has now tossed at least 5.0 innings in 10 of his last 11 starts dating back to April 24 with Triple-A Charlotte.
Doug Nikhazy (W, 1-0) pitched 6.0 two-hit innings with eight strikeouts, holding Indianapolis without a baserunner until the fourth inning.
The Indians and Clippers will face off in a doubleheader to make up Tuesday's postponed game tomorrow at Victory Field, with Game 1 scheduled for 5:35 PM. Toeing the rubber in the opener will be RHP Domingo Germán (3-4, 5.68) against Columbus' LHP Joey Cantillo (0-1, 3.32). Luis Cessa (3-3, 4.26) gets the nod for Indy in Game 2 while the Clippers have yet to name a starter.
