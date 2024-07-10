Knights Fall to Bulls 7-4 on Wednesday Afternoon

July 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 7-4 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. Charlotte outfielders Mark Payton and Dominic Fletcher had multi-hit games for the Knights. Payton extended his hit streak to 15 games, while Fletcher went 3-5 with two spectacular defensive displays.

Charlotte RHP Josimar Cousin (0-1, 4.50) was saddled with the loss after giving up two runs on a home run in the eighth inning.

The fourth inning saw the Bulls take an early one-run lead with a sacrifice fly, but then the Knights rallied, capitalizing on back-to-back errors to plate three runs to take a 3-1 lead.

Both teams traded runs in the fifth with an RBI single from catcher Edgar Quero, keeping the lead at two runs up 4-2 after five. In the seventh inning, Durham tied it up with an RBI triple followed by an RBI single to make it 4-4 late.

Getting the start on the mound was RHP Nick Nastrini, who threw 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while punching out three batters to grow his team-leading strikeout total to 63.

Fletcher's defensive prowess in center field was on display in the second inning with a diving catch and was matched in the eighth inning as he made a catch against the wall.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday night at 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte, NC. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com .

