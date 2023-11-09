Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: November 9th, 2023

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are set for the second of five three-in-three sets during the course of the 2023-24 season. The Pack will take on a pair of division rivals while also wrapping up a season-long, five-game road trip during their upcoming weekend slate.

Friday, November 10th, 2023, @ Bridgeport Islanders: This is the first of ten meetings in the 'Battle of Connecticut' for the 2023-24 campaign. The Wolf Pack and Islanders met twelve times a season ago, with the Wolf Pack winning seven of the meetings. Hartford posted a record of 7-5-0-0, while the Islanders posted a 5-7-0-0 mark.

The Wolf Pack have largely controlled the series in recent memory, posting a 29-11-1-1 record over the last five seasons against their in-state rival.

After starting the season series 2-5-0-0 last season, the Wolf Pack won the last five meetings to both win the season series and jump into the Calder Cup Playoffs. The last meeting in Bridgeport was a 3-2 Wolf Pack win on March 18th.

This will be the first time that the Wolf Pack will see former teammate Tanner Fritz, who signed with the Islanders after spending the last two seasons in Hartford.

Saturday, November 11th, 2023, Vs. Providence Bruins: This is the second of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bruins this season, and the first of three in the month of November. The Wolf Pack will also host the Bruins on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The Pack are 1-0-0-0 against the Bruins this season following a 3-2 shootout victory in Providence back on October 13th. Brennan Othmann scored both Wolf Pack goals in regulation, while Jonny Brodzinski buried the shootout winner. Louis Domingue made 24 saves for the victory while stopping all three Bruins in the shootout.

This is the Bruins first visit to Hartford since their season ended on May 5th. That night, the Wolf Pack scored a 4-0 victory to win their best-of-five, Atlantic Division Semifinal series in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Pack will be celebrating 'Hockey Fights Cancer' on this night. Join us as we recognize all of those who have been impacted by this disease and continue to keep fighting.

As a reminder, the puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 12th, 2023, @ Providence Bruins: The three-in-three weekend wraps up with the second of five visits to Providence this season. Following their 3-2 shootout victory on October 13th, the Wolf Pack have won six consecutive games at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, including the postseason.

The club has a seven-game point streak in Providence that dates back to December 4th, 2022. Hartford is 6-0-1-0 during the point streak.

Quick Hits:

The Wolf Pack went 1-2-0-0 during their first three-in-three. The club fell 5-2 to the Springfield Thunderbirds on October 27th and 4-2 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 28th before beating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-1 on October 29th.

Mac Hollowell (1 g, 9 a, 10 pts) is riding the longest active point streak in the AHL at nine games.

Forward Alex Belzile (7 a) is currently on the league's longest active assist streak. He has recorded an assist in seven consecutive games. That is tied for the second longest streak this season with Abbotsford Canucks defenseman Christian Wolanin. Hollowell's streak of eight games earlier this season was the longest.

The Wolf Pack will not play a three-in-three again until a stretch of six games in eight days from February 16th to the 23rd. The Pack will play three-in-three sets on February 16th (V. Laval), 17th (@ Bridgeport), and 18th (@ Providence), then again on the 21st (V. Bridgeport), 22nd (V. Cleveland), and 23rd (@ Springfield).

Forward Jonny Brodzinski was assigned to the Wolf Pack by the parent New York Rangers (NHL) following the club's 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the Rangers recalled goaltenders Dyland Garand and Louis Domingue from the Wolf Pack, along with defenseman Connor Mackey.

Forward Brett Berard is tied for seventh in the AHL in rookie scoring with eight points (2 g, 6 a) through nine games. His six assists are tied for fourth among AHL rookies.

