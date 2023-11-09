Barracuda Recall Forward Bradley Marek from Wichita

November 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled forward Bradley Marek from its ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate, the Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder).

Marek, 22, has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 10 games with the Thunder so far this year, along with 16 penalty minutes and an even rating.

A season ago he appeared in 36 games with NCAA DIFerris State, collecting 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists), and 10 penalty minutes. Among Bulldogs' skaters, he ranked T-first on the club in power-play goals (3), third in points (18), T-third in goals (8), and shots (67), and ranked fourth in assists (10). As a freshman in 2021-22, he was named CCHA Rookie of the Year after collecting 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 36 games.

Prior to his college career, the six-foot-three, 216-pounder from Big Rapids, MI, spent parts of three seasons in the USHL with the Bloomington Thunder/Central Illinois Flying Aces, Youngstown Phantoms, and Muskegon Lumberjacks. In addition, he appeared in 31 games with the NAHL'sSpringfield Jr. Blues in 2017-18.

During his time with Muskegon in 2020-21, the undrafted free agent was a teammate of Sharks' prospect Danil Gushchin.

The Barracuda signed Marek to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season on July 24, 2023.

The San Jose Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Friday, Nov. 10 (7 p.m.) to square off against the Charlotte Checkers. For tickets and more information about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.