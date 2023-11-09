Roadrunners Announce Additional Theme Nights and Promotions

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL Affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, today announced the Theme Nights and Promotional Schedule for the second half of the 2023-24 season, with THIS. Is Hockey In The Desert; which will continue to personify the organization on and off the ice as the season rolls on.

As their early season momentum progresses on, the Roadrunners will host Faith and Family Night on Friday, November 17; Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Banner Health on Saturday November 18; Laugh Night on Friday December 1; Anime Night on Saturday December 2; Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs offer on Friday December 15; Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 16; another Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs offer on Friday, December 29; and Star Wars Night presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass on Saturday, December 30.

The team's second half promotional games on the 2024 calendar will kick off in January with an MLK Day 6pm start on Monday, January 15; Kids Free Wednesday on Wednesday, January 17; El Lazo de Tucson Game Two, presented by The City Of Tucson on Friday, January 19; Beach Day, presented by Tucson Airport Authority on Saturday, January 20; Health and Wellness Night on Friday, January 26; Harry Potter Night on Saturday, January 27 and more. The complete Theme Nights and Promotional schedule and links to purchase tickets can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

THIS. Is Hockey In The Desert will continue to display the integration of professional ice hockey all throughout the Sonoran Desert at the foot of five mountain ranges in a community gushing with: culture, culinary excellence, recreation, academia and sunshine. #LetsGoTucson will stay as the team's official hashtag and rallying cheer for all that is Southern Arizona. While #MeepMeep will continue to follow every Roadrunners victory.

List Featuring Remaining Theme Nights and Promotions Through Saturday, December 30

Friday, November 17: Faith and Family Night Vs Coachella Valley 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 18: Hockey Fights Cancer Presented by Banner Health Vs Coachella Valley 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 2: Anime Night Vs San Jose 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 16: Teddy Bear Toss presented by TEP Vs Abbotsford 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 30: Star Wars Night presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass Vs San Diego 7 p.m.

Complete List Featuring Second Half Theme Nights and Promotions Through Saturday, April 20.

Monday, January 15: MLK Day game and Kids Free Vs Iowa 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17: Kids Free Wednesday Vs Iowa 6:30 p.m.

Friday, January 19: El Lazo de Tucson presented by City of Tucson Game Two Vs Henderson 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 20: Beach Night presented by Tucson Airport Authority Vs Henderson 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 26: Health and Wellness Night Vs Ontario 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 27: Harry Potter Night Vs Ontario 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 16: Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs Vs Ontario 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 17: Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by DentalPros Vs Ontario 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 23: Dusty's Birthday Party Vs Bakersfield 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 24: Hockey Day in Arizona Vs Bakersfield 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5: Half Price Tickets Vs Calgary 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6: Kids Free Wednesday Vs Calgary 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: Half Price Tickets Vs Henderson 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13: Kids Free Wednesday Vs Henderson 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16: First Responders Night Vs Texas 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17: St. Patrick's Day Celebration Vs Texas 4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 29: HIFE Weekend Vs San Diego 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: HIFE Weekend/Autism Acceptance presented by Intermountain Centers Vs San Diego 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 12: Five-Day Vs Colorado 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: Postgame Kachina Jersey Auction Vs Colorado 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 19: El Lazo de Tucson presented by City of Tucson Game Three Vs San Jose 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Fan Appreciation Night Vs San Jose 7:00 p.m.

Nightly Promotions

Tuesdays (Half Price Tickets)

Wednesdays (Kids Free Wednesday)

Select Fridays ($5 16-ounce draft beers and discounted hot dogs)

SECURE YOUR SEATS

Fans can secure their seats for these promotional regular season game nights by simply joining the Roadrunners Flex Club; with levels of 10, 20 or 30 vouchers that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game; resulting in significant savings when purchased in advance at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Club. Season Ticket Memberships for all 30 remaining home games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly. In addition to more savings, Season Ticket Memberships include: exclusive events with the team, unlimited ticket trade for any unused tickets that can be redeemed for any game, an annual gift, monthly payment options and more. In addition, groups of 10 of more can place a $50 deposit today for discounted tickets and priority access to choose their game date and experiences at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.

ABOUT THE ROADRUNNERS

In their eighth year as a community partner to Southern Arizona, the Roadrunners play 36 regular season home games each season at Tucson Arena while calling the Old Pueblo home for 365 days a year; in which the team and Mascot Dusty look to be involved in and giving back to everything in our community. Since 2016, the team has drawn over 800,000 fans to Downtown Tucson while 54 players have also played for the Coyotes.

