Roadrunners Top Reign in Overtime

Storyline: An overtime goal by Vladislav Kolyachonok gave the Tucson Roadrunners (6-3-0) the extra point Friday night in a 4-3 win over the Ontario Reign (5-4-1) at Toyota Arena. The Reign scored twice in the third period to force the extra session with goals by Tyler Madden and Brandt Clarke, who tied the game during a 5-on-3 power play.

Ontario's first goal came in the opening period from Martin Chromiak, who netted his fourth tally of the season. Former Reign goaltender Matt Villalta earned the win for Tucson with 20 saves.

Date: November 8, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Vladislav Kolyachonok (TUC)

2. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

3. Justin Kirkland (TUC)

W: Matt Villalta

L: David Rittich

Next Game: Friday, November 10 vs. Tucson Roadrunners | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

