Roadrunners Top Reign in Overtime
November 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: An overtime goal by Vladislav Kolyachonok gave the Tucson Roadrunners (6-3-0) the extra point Friday night in a 4-3 win over the Ontario Reign (5-4-1) at Toyota Arena. The Reign scored twice in the third period to force the extra session with goals by Tyler Madden and Brandt Clarke, who tied the game during a 5-on-3 power play.
Ontario's first goal came in the opening period from Martin Chromiak, who netted his fourth tally of the season. Former Reign goaltender Matt Villalta earned the win for Tucson with 20 saves.
Date: November 8, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Post-Game Quotes
Three Stars -
1. Vladislav Kolyachonok (TUC)
2. Martin Chromiak (ONT)
3. Justin Kirkland (TUC)
W: Matt Villalta
L: David Rittich
Next Game: Friday, November 10 vs. Tucson Roadrunners | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
