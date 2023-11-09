Utica Comets Veterans Day Ceremony November 11th

UTICA, New York - The Utica Comets, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Upper Mohawk Valley Auditorium Authority will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11th, 2023 at 4:30pm at the Veteran's Plaza in front of the Adirondack Bank Center.

Speakers will include Commander, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 490 Joe Fraccola and Mohawk Valley Garden Chief Operating Officer and Purple Heart Recipient Rick Redmond. The Ceremony will honor all Veterans, and focus directly on local military families.

WHAT: Veteran's Day Ceremony to honor local Veterans and military families.

WHO:

- Commander, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 490 Joe Fraccola

- Mohawk Valley Garden Chief Operating Officer and Purple Heart Recipient Rick Redmond.

WHEN: Saturday, November 11th at 4:30pm

WHERE: Veteran's Plaza in front of the Adirondack Bank Center

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: From 3:30-6pm, the Adirondack Bank Center will host a Food and Textile Drive to donate to the CNY Veteran's Outreach Center. As well as the kickoff of Senator Joseph Griffo's Cell Phones for Soldiers Drive.

