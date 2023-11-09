Firebirds Slow Condors' Surge

The Bakersfield Condors saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in a 2-1 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in front of 5,613 on Patriotic Night. Adam Erne (1st) wired a one-timer home in the 2nd for his first as a Condor in hist debut. Philip Broberg, recently loaned from Edmonton, assisted on the tally along with Greg McKegg. Calvin Pickard stopped 32 of 34 on the night. Bakersfield has allowed just six five-on-five goals in six games.

The Condors head on the road for four games in Canada against Abbotsford and Calgary, starting in B.C. on Thursday at 7 p.m.

