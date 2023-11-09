Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Phil Myers from Syracuse Crunch
November 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Philippe Myers from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Myers has played in nine games with the Crunch this season and has posted two assists. He leads the Crunch in plus/minus with a +7 rating and ranks second among Crunch defensemen with 18 shots on goal. The 25-year-old defenseman has skated in 153 NHL games with the Flyers, Predators and Lightning, collecting eight goals and 36 points. He also skated in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Flyers in 2020 and totaled three goals and four points.
The Montmagny, New Brunswick native has played in 186 career regular season AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms,Toronto Marlies and Syracuse Crunch, recording 24 goals and 96 points. Myers appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games for the Crunch last season and registered one goal and two points.
Myers, 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, was acquired from Nashville along with forward Grant Mismash in exchange for defenseman Ryan McDonagh on July 3rd, 2022.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
