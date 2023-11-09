Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles in Overtime, 5-4

November 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles in overtime, 5-4, on the road on Wednesday evening. Grigori Denisenko scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and both Jake Bischoff and Mason Geertsen tallied their first of the season.

Bischoff put the Silver Knights on the board first for the first time in their last seven games. Sheldon Rempal carried the puck into the zone, but his attempt was denied by Annunen. Adam Cracknell collected the rebound and passed it to Bischoff at the blue line, who fired it in to give the Knights a 1-0 lead.

Colorado was quick to respond with a goal of their own, tying the game less than five minutes into the period.

Cracknell put Henderson back in front with an unassisted goal late in the first after the Eagles turned the puck over twice in the offensive zone. Cracknell capitalized on the second turnover and buried the puck from just above the hashmarks to make it a 2-1 game heading into the first intermission.

Colorado then added two goals in the second to take a 3-2 lead going into the final frame.

Denisenko tied the game after a great offensive zone shift by the Silver Knights. After Dysin Mayo nabbed the puck from a Colorado defender, he passed it to Brendan Brisson. Brisson found a wide-open Denisenko at the left faceoff dot and he made it 3-3.

Geertsen, assisted by Mason Primeau and Cracknell, scored a goal off the rush to give the Knights the lead back. He fired in the puck from just above the crease, scoring his first goal as a Silver Knight.

But the Eagles sent the game to overtime with an unassisted goal from former Knight Brad Hunt, his second in the series.

Denisenko, assisted by Brisson, scored his second goal of the game and his second overtime winner of the year to seal a Silver Knights victory.

Goaltender Jiri Patera made 29 saves in his second straight start, earning his fifth win of the season.

