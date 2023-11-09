Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Jake Murray to Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team loaned defenseman Jacob Murray to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Murray, 21, played in one game for Idaho before his call-up to Texas on October 21, but did not appear in a game with the Stars. The rookie defenseman skated in two games late in 2022-23 for the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones upon finishing his junior career.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound native of Mississauga, Ontario spent parts of four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs before finishing his last junior season with the Guelph Storm, where he posted 38 points (4g, 34a) in 64 games in 2022-23.

The Stars return home to face the Milwaukee Admirals at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com.

