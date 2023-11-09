Colorado Avalanche Recalls Forward Riley Tufte

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Riley Tufte has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate.

Tufte leads the Eagles in both goals (9) and points (12) and has posted points in eight of his first nine games of the season. His nine goals and 45 shots also rank second among all AHL skaters. A first-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Tufte has posted one goal in 14 career NHL games with Colorado and Dallas.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, November 11th at 7:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

