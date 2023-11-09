Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

November 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Wolf, a native of Gilroy, California has played in six games this season for the Wranglers, recording a .924 save percentage, a 2.34 GAA and is tied for first with a league-best five wins.

Wolf is coming off a 2022-23 campaign where he led the AHL in wins (42), shutouts (7), GAA (2.09), and SV% (.932). The 22-year-old was named the AHL's Goaltender of the Year in both of his two professional seasons and took home the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's most valuable player this past year.

Wolf made his NHL debut last season on April 12th, making 23 saves in a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. He was Calgary's 7th round selection (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft

DUSTIN WOLF - GOALTENDER

BORN: Gilroy, CA DATE: April 16, 2001

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 7th round (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.