Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey
November 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned forward Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Sgarbossa, 31, leads Hershey with 12 points (3g, 9a) in 11 games this season. He has logged assists in five straight games (6a) and has found the scoresheet in nine of his 11 contests this year. On Oct. 22 at Bridgeport, Sgarbossa appeared in his 600th professional game and collected the overtime goal in a 3-2 victory for his 200th point as a Bear. His helper on Oct. 28 versus Lehigh Valley gave him his 400th career AHL point. He has registered six assists on the power play this season, a mark tied for the most in the league.
The native of Campbellville, Ontario has played in parts of six seasons for Hershey, collecting 206 points (82g, 124a) in 229 games with the Chocolate and White. While he was limited to four playoff games last year due to injury, he was part of Hershey's 2023 Calder Cup Championship team, and in the regular season, led the team in scoring with 58 points (21g, 37a) in 60 games. Under the direction of current Washington coach Spencer Carbery, Sgarbossa also paced the Bears in scoring in 2018-19, collecting a career-best 65 points (30g, 35a) over 75 contests.
In total, Sgarbossa has played 541 career AHL games, scoring 405 points (154g, 251a) for Lake Erie, Norfolk, San Diego, Springfield, Manitoba, and Hershey.
At the NHL level, Sgarbossa has appeared in 17 games with the Capitals from 2019-2022, including 10 games during the 2021-22 campaign when he logged four points (2g, 2a). An undrafted free agent out of the Ontario Hockey League, Sgarbossa has 16 points (4g, 12a) in 65 career NHL games with Colorado, Anaheim, Florida, and Washington.
The Bears visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Phantoms for Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Penn State Light-Up Inflatable Cheer Stix Night at GIANT Center on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
