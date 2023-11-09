Hershey Bears to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Sunday

Hershey Bears Hockey Fights Cancer Night jerseys

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bearsare proud to host Hockey Fights Cancer© Night on Sunday, November 12 as the Bears host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 3 p.m. at GIANT Center.

Joining the efforts of the National Hockey League, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

Fans are encouraged to wear lavender, the color that promotes awareness and support for all cancers. Thanks to Penn State Health, all fans will receive a lavender, Light-Up Inflatable Cheer Stix upon entrance. The GIANT Center will be dressed for the occasion as boards will be turned to lavender in color, and the traditional blue lines will become lavender lines.

During warm-ups, Hershey will be wearing special Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys. The sublimated jersey features lavender accents, the Hockey Fights Cancer logo on the shoulders, and Hershey's secondary Bear Paw logo adorned with a lavender ribbon to show unity and support for those fighting against cancer. Additionally, the jerseys feature an "I Fight For" patch on the front, allowing players to write the name of a loved one impacted by cancer they will honor when they take the ice.

These jerseys will be auctioned off post game to benefit local charities as part of the club's community-focused Hershey Bears Cares initiative. Beneficiaries for the 2023 - 2024 season are Troopers Helping Troopers, Friends of Derry Township Police K9, Hershey Fire, Feel Your Boobies, Penn State Cancer Institute, Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region, Toys for Tots - Harrisburg, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Hershey Food Bank.

A retail version of the club's Hockey Fights Cancer jersey will be available for sale starting on Sunday during the game. This limited edition item can only be purchased at the Hershey Bears Team Store, and will be available in sizes S-4XL.

The club will hold a "Moment of Fight" during the game, and fans will be asked to hold up "I Fight For" signs to showcase friends, family, and loved ones."I Fight For" signs are available to download and print HERE, and a limited quantity will also be available throughout the concourse outside of section 101 on Sunday.

Throughout the evening, the Bears will share the stories of players and staff who have been impacted by cancer. Fans may share their stories and who they fight for on social media by using the hashtags #HBHIFightFor and #HockeyFightsCancer.

Tickets to this special evening are available online via Ticketmaster.

The game will also be televised on Antenna TV, FOX43.2, with coverage starting at 3 p.m.

