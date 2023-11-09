Single Game Tickets for Second Half of Season to Go on Sale Tuesday, November 14th

Abbotsford, B.C.â¯- The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that single game tickets for the second half of the 2023.24 season will go on sale to the public on Tuesday November 14th at 12 PM PT.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca/singlegame.

Dedicated pre-sales for Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members along with Abbotsford Canuck Insiders begin this Friday, November 10th at 2 p.m.

Fans can sign up to become an Abbotsford Canucks Insider today to receive a dedicated pre-sale opportunity by registering HERE.

For more information on Abbotsford Canucks tickets, including single game, group tickets, and Season Ticket Memberships, visit tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

Second Half Highlights:

- The Canucks will host their first home games of the New Year against the Tucson Roadrunners, with back-to-back games starting on Friday, January 12.

- Abbotsford will face division rival Calgary Wranglers for a two-game set over Family Day weekend, commencing on Monday, February 19 with a 2 p.m. matinee.

- Winnipeg Jets affiliate Manitoba Moose visit Abbotsford Centre for the only time this season on consecutive nights, beginning Tuesday, April 2.

- The Canucks will wrap up the 2023.24 season with back-to-back home games against the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.

Holiday Pack:

Secure your seats to the biggest games of the 2nd half with your Holiday Pack. The package includes: four (4) Abbotsford Canucks Ticket Vouchers, a Canucks toque and Holiday card. The package is only $99. To purchase, click HERE.

Group Tickets:

Experience the excitement of Canucks games at Abbotsford Centre alongside your friends, family, or coworkers and save.

