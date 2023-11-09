Raivis Ansons Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Raivis Ansons has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

The 21-year-old forward played in 44 games as a rookie for the Penguins last season, picking up two goals and four assists for six points. Both of his AHL goals came while skating shorthanded.

Ansons was injured in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Mar. 17 home game against the Rochester Americans, and he has not played since.

A 2020 fifth-round pick (149th overall) by Pittsburgh, Ansons won a Memorial Cup with the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2022. The Rîga, Latvia native posted five points (1G-4A) in four games during the tournament after leading the Sea Dogs with five points (2G-3A) during the QMJHL Playoffs.

In 125 QMJHL games with Saint John and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Ansons earned 33 goals and 68 assists for 101 points.

