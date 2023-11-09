Raivis Ansons Reassigned to Wheeling
November 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Raivis Ansons has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
The 21-year-old forward played in 44 games as a rookie for the Penguins last season, picking up two goals and four assists for six points. Both of his AHL goals came while skating shorthanded.
Ansons was injured in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Mar. 17 home game against the Rochester Americans, and he has not played since.
A 2020 fifth-round pick (149th overall) by Pittsburgh, Ansons won a Memorial Cup with the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2022. The Rîga, Latvia native posted five points (1G-4A) in four games during the tournament after leading the Sea Dogs with five points (2G-3A) during the QMJHL Playoffs.
In 125 QMJHL games with Saint John and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Ansons earned 33 goals and 68 assists for 101 points.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton next game is tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 10, against the Syracuse Crunch. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena. The back-to-back, home-and-home set with the Crunch returns to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 11 with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2023
- Roadrunners Announce Additional Theme Nights and Promotions - Tucson Roadrunners
- Raivis Ansons Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: November 9th, 2023 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Firebirds Slow Condors' Surge - Bakersfield Condors
- Hershey Bears to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Sunday - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Reassign Defenseman Gannon Laroque to Wichita - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Recall Forward Bradley Marek from Wichita - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Jake Murray to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Colorado Avalanche Recalls Forward Riley Tufte - Colorado Eagles
- Utica Comets Veterans Day Ceremony November 11th - Utica Comets
- Roadrunners Open Trip with Overtime Win in Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Top Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Defeat Gulls for Fifth Win in a Row - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles in Overtime, 5-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Edge Syracuse Crunch In Wednesday Night Shootout - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.