Griffins Prepare for 22nd Annual School Day Game

November 9, 2023







Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 vs. Chicago Wolves

22nd Annual School Day Game presented by Consumers Credit Union

Time: 11 a.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 10 a.m. for the general public, 9:45 a.m. for season-ticket holders).

22nd Annual School Day Game: Presented by Consumers Credit Union, the day's educational experience begins at 10 a.m. followed by the game at 11 a.m. The educational portion of this year's event will prominently feature STEM exhibits, along with a variety of health and wellness displays, all presented by the Grand Rapids Children's Museum, Van Andel Education Institute, the Michigan State Police Cyber Crimes Unit, West Michigan Mental Health, and Mission Design & Automation. Click here to register your school group for this can't-miss opportunity.

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $17 (regularly $23), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $20 (regularly $26), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $24 (regularly $29). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

