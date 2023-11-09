Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m.

November 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (4-2-0, 8pts) @ ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS (6-4-1, 13pts)

The Condors open a four-game, eight-day Western Canada road swing

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors open a four-game, eight-day Western Canada road swing tonight with the first of eight against Abbotsford.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield fell 2-1 at home to Coachella Valley on Saturday despite 32 stops from Calvin Pickard.

ROAD LIFE

The Condors are one of four unbeaten clubs on the road in the AHL this season, having won their opening three contests away from Condorstown. Five of the team's final seven games in November come on the road.

SOUP'S ON

Jack Campbell was assigned to Bakersfield yesterday and is expected to make his Condors debut tonight. The 31-year old has gone 53-22-10 in the NHL since the start of the 2021-22 season. It is his second season in the Edmonton Oilers organization and his first appearance in the AHL since the 2018-19 season with Ontario.

LOCKDOWN

The Condors are allowing a league low 1.67 goals against per game and have surrendered just seven even strength goals against through six contests. Olivier Rodrigue leads the AHL with a .968 save percentage through the early part of the season.

BIG ERNE

Adam Erne scored in his Condors debut on Saturday. He has 42 goals and 52 assists for 94 points in 160 career AHL games

I'M JUST A HAMBLIN MAN

James Hamblin was recalled by the Oilers and played for Edmonton in Monday's contest in Vancouver. He became the third Condors player to already play for the Oilers this season.

SHOOT IT

One area the Condors have stressed improvement in over the first six games is shot volume. Currently the team is averaging 25.33 shots per game, second fewest in the AHL.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Abbotsford has played the second most games in the AHL with 11 so far and split a two-game set with Henderson at home last weekend. Arturs Silovs earned a 23-save shutout on Saturday to help the Canucks end a three-game skid. F Arshdeep Bains is third in the league in scoring with 16 points (3g-13a) in 11 games.

UP NEXT

The action continues against the Canucks on Saturday at 7 p.m. on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, AHLTV, and the iHeartRadio App.

