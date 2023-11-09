Canucks Down Condors, 4-1
November 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
Griffith opens the scoring, but Condors drop their first on the road.
The Bakersfield Condors surrendered two shorthanded goals and fell 4-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks in the first of four straight on the road. Seth Griffith (1st) opened the scoring for the Condors as Greg McKegg assisted a on a tally for the second straight game. It was the first road loss in four games for the Condors.
The Condors wrap up the first leg of the road trip in Abbotsford on Saturday at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2023
- Canucks Down Condors, 4-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Single Game Tickets for Second Half of Season to Go on Sale Tuesday, November 14th - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Phil Myers from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Announce Additional Theme Nights and Promotions - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Prepare for 22nd Annual School Day Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Flames Recall Dustin Wolf - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Recall Connor Murphy - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Announce Additional Theme Nights and Promotions - Tucson Roadrunners
- Raivis Ansons Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: November 9th, 2023 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Firebirds Slow Condors' Surge - Bakersfield Condors
- Hershey Bears to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Sunday - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Reassign Defenseman Gannon Laroque to Wichita - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Recall Forward Bradley Marek from Wichita - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Jake Murray to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Colorado Avalanche Recalls Forward Riley Tufte - Colorado Eagles
- Utica Comets Veterans Day Ceremony November 11th - Utica Comets
- Roadrunners Open Trip with Overtime Win in Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Top Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Defeat Gulls for Fifth Win in a Row - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles in Overtime, 5-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Edge Syracuse Crunch In Wednesday Night Shootout - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Canucks Down Condors, 4-1
- Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m.
- Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m.
- Firebirds Slow Condors' Surge
- Campbell Assigned, Pickard Recalled by Oilers