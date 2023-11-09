Canucks Down Condors, 4-1

Griffith opens the scoring, but Condors drop their first on the road.

The Bakersfield Condors surrendered two shorthanded goals and fell 4-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks in the first of four straight on the road. Seth Griffith (1st) opened the scoring for the Condors as Greg McKegg assisted a on a tally for the second straight game. It was the first road loss in four games for the Condors.

The Condors wrap up the first leg of the road trip in Abbotsford on Saturday at 7 p.m.

