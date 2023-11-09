Firebirds Defeat Gulls for Fifth Win in a Row

The Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena. Logan Morrison (2G, 1A), Cameron Hughes (1G, 2A), and Kole Lind (3A) each had three-point games to help extend the Firebirds' win streak to five-in-a-row.

It took the Firebirds just 1:58 to get the goal scoring started. Cameron Hughes ushered the puck past San Diego netminder Calle Clang to give Coachella Valley an early advantage. Hughes' first goal of the season was assisted by Kole Lind and Logan Morrison.

Logan Morrison netted two goals in a span of four minutes to extend the Firebirds' lead to 3-0. Morrison's first was set up by Lind and Hughes on a tic-tac-toe passing play. The second for Morrison came on a rebound from a Ville Ottavainen slapshot with the secondary assist belonging to Hughes once again.

San Diego scored twice in the second period pull within one of Coachella Valley. Brayden Tracey and Olen Zellweger (powerplay) each tallied goals in the middle frame to make it 3-2.

Ryker Evans extended the Coachella Valley lead on a 5-on-3-man advantage. It was the fifth straight game that the Firebirds found the back of the net on the powerplay. Lind and Andrew Poturalski earned the helpers on Evans' second goal of the season.

Chris Driedger (5-2) made 25 saves in the win. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-4 while the penalty kill finished 2-for-3.

