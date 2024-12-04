Wolf Pack Visit Islanders for Latest Installment of 'Battle of Connecticut'

BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack wrap-up a brief two-game road trip this evening when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders this season. The foes will not meet up again until Jan. 5, 2025, at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders make their next visit to Hartford on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

The Islanders have won each of the last two meetings between these in-state rivals and have claimed five of a possible six points in the head-to-head series.

The Wolf Pack claimed a 5-4 overtime victory at the XL Center on Oct. 19 but dropped the last two decisions in regulation time.

Jakub Skarek made 24 saves to collect a shutout on home ice on Oct. 20, as the Islanders downed the Wolf Pack 4-0. Brian Pinho's shorthanded goal 6:59 into the second period proved to be the game-winning tally.

The Islanders scored a 4-1 victory at the XL Center on Nov. 24, as Marcus Hogberg made 24 saves. Marc Gatcomb's goal 4:11 into the third period, which made it 2-1 at the time, proved to be the game-winning tally. Travis Mitchell, Liam Foudy, and Pinho also scored for the Islanders in the win.

Bo Groulx had the lone tally for the Wolf Pack in the loss, his third in three games against the Islanders. Groulx has managed five points (3 g, 2 a) against the Islanders this season.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their fourth straight game on Saturday evening, falling 4-1 to the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center.

Matt Luff opened the scoring at 3:35, jumping on a turnover and zipping a shot by Louis Domingue. Brandon Scanlin tied the game at 12:40, blasting home a one-timer from the right-wing point via a feed from Alex Belzile for his third goal of the campaign.

Dalibor Dvorsky gave the Thunderbirds the lead for good at 16:09, taking a pass from Matthew Peca and beating Domingue from the right-wing circle. The goal was a power play goal, and the only special teams tally of the contest.

Mathias Laferriere potted his first goal of the season 2:43 into the third period, winning a footrace before chipping home the insurance marker. Luff then hit the empty net at 16:49 to cement the victory. It was his third goal in two games against the Wolf Pack this season.

The loss was the Wolf Pack's fourth in a row overall (0-3-1-0) and seventh straight on the road (0-5-1-1).

Groulx leads the club in goals with eight, while Belzile paces the team in points with 16 (4 g, 12 a).

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders dropped their fourth game in their last five outings on Sunday, falling 3-2 to the Belleville Senators on home ice.

Foudy opened the scoring at 10:30 of the hockey game, while Mitchell extended the lead 5:22 into the middle frame. From there, however, the Senators would take the game over.

Nikolas Matinpalo got the visitors on the board at 12:52 of period two, potting his second goal of the season to make it a 2-1 game entering the third period. Stephen Halliday's power play goal at 11:06 tied the game, coming on the Sens' fifth skater advantage of the afternoon.

Wyatt Bongiovanni's fourth goal of the season at 14:05 gave the Senators the lead for good, completing the comeback. Malcolm Subban made 23 saves in the victory, while Skarek stopped 33 shots in defeat.

Pinho leads the club in both goals with eleven and points with 17 (11 g, 6 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Dec. 6, when the Rockford IceHogs make their second-ever visit to the Connecticut capital. $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs will be available until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

