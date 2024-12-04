Providence Bruins Sign Tyler Pitlick to AHL Contract

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, December 4, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Tyler Pitlick to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the season.

Pitlick, 33, has skated in 15 games with the Providence Bruins this season while playing on a professional tryout (PTO) contract and ranks tied for second on the team in goals (5), third on the team in points (11), and is tied for first on the team with a plus-5 rating. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward has skated in 233 career AHL games with Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, Hartford, and Providence, totaling 36 goals and 67 assists for 103 points.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native has played in 420 career NHL games with Edmonton, Dallas, Philadelphia, Arizona, Calgary, Montreal, St. Louis, and New York, amassing 56 goals and 53 assists for 109 points.

Pitlick was originally selected by Edmonton in the second round (31st overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.