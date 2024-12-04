Cates and Company Blitz the Phantoms 7-3

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Allentown, PA. - The Rockford IceHogs steamrolled the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Wednesday night 7-3 inside the PPL Center. It was the first meeting all time between the two teams, who will play again in February at the BMO Center.

In a return to Allentown, former Phantom Jackson Cates scored the opening goal and his first of the season after a great offensive zone shift with Jalen Luypen and Brandon Baddock.

The IceHogs doubled the lead 2-0, when Colton Dach buried a Frank Nazar feed past Lehigh Valley's Cal Petersen. Both Rockford forwards have points in four-straight. The Phantoms cut the deficit to 2-1 with an Anthony Richard goal, that just squeaked through Mitchell Weeks.

Midway through the frame, Brett Seney led out Cole Guttman on a breakaway from the red line and the center made no mistake going blocker-side to push the score to 3-1.

In the 2nd period, Rockford ballooned the lead with four more goals. Frank Nazar found the puck on the power play from a sharp angle and sniped in his 11th of the season bar-down. Cole Guttman lasered in his second of the night from the top of the left circle and pushed the lead 5-1.

After the Phantoms made a goalie change and swapped in Parker Gahagen, Cavan Fitzgerland welcomed him to the ice with a blast from the left point. In the final minute of the 2nd, Landon Slaggert banged in the 7-1 rebound goal.

The Phantoms scored twice early in the 3rd period with goals from Helge Grans and Rhett Gardner. Mitchell Weeks kept it at 7-3 the rest of the way and finished with 26 saves in the win.

The IceHogs continue their six-game road trip on Friday, December 6th against the Wolfpack in Hartford. Puck drop is slated for 6:00pm CT.

Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Saturday, December 14th when the Hogs host the Wild for Teddy Toss night. Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

