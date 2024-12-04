Sergei Murashov, Jagger Joshua Reassigned to Nailers

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned goaltender Sergei Murashov from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has also reassigned forward Jagger Joshua to Wheeling.

Murashov is 2-0-0 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, including a 30-save victory over the Hershey Bears this past Saturday, Nov. 30. In his two AHL games, Murashov has a 2.50 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.

Murashov recently compiled a six-game winning streak with Wheeling, allowing 12 goals in that stretch. Overall, the 20-year-old went 7-2-0 as a Nailer, sporting a 2.43 goals against average and .919 save percentage.

Joshua missed the Penguins' first 12 games of the season recovering from an injury. He made his return on Nov. 16, tallying an assist against the Bridgeport Islanders. Last year, Joshua led all Penguins rookies in goals (10), assists (15), points (25), penalty minutes (93) and plus-minus (+14).

Joshua signed a two-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after wrapping up his senior season with Michigan State University in 2023. He topped the Spartans with 13 goals that year, and he combined for 44 points (21G-23A) in 135 career college games.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 4, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.