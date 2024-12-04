Stars Win Second Straight, Defeat Reign 5-3

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges vs. the Ontario Reign

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ontario Reign) Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges vs. the Ontario Reign(Texas Stars, Credit: Ontario Reign)

ONTARIO, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Ontario Reign 5-3 Tuesday at Toyota Arena, thanks in part to a three-point performance from Arttu Hyry, who scored two goals and picked up an assist.

Just 41 seconds into the first period, Hyry spun around in front of the net and scored, putting Texas up 1-0 early. Ontario tied the game at 3:02 when Samuel Fagemo knocked in a rebound on a power play. Nine minutes later the Reign secured the lead when Francesco Pinelli scored on a centering feed from between the faceoff circles.

The Stars went on the power play at 7:00 in the second period with a chance to tie the game. The Reign successfully killed the penalty, but at 9:32 Alex Petrovic scored off a setup pass from Justin Hryckowian. Ontario regained the lead just a minute later when Angus Booth sent a shot that deflected off a Texas stick and in. Hyry then scored his second goal of the game, this time on a hard shot from the top of the faceoff circle at 15:24, to even the score again heading into the third period.

Texas broke through again and gained the lead for the first time since the opening minutes of the game when Antonio Stranges scored 5:55 into the third period from low in the slot. With two and a half minutes left, Matej Blümel scored an empty net goal to seal the 5-3 victory for Texas.

Stars goaltender Magnus Hellberg earned the win with 17 saves in the final frame and 30 for the game to move to 8-2-0. Pheonix Copley received the loss after allowing four goals on 21 shots.

The Stars will travel back to Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California to face-off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds again Thursday at 9:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.