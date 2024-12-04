Comets Surrender to Americans, Lose 3-2

Rochester, NY. - Riding a five-game winning streak, the Utica Comets headed to Rochester to finish a three-game set on the road. The Comets were the hottest team in the North Division when they battled the Americans on Wednesday night. Rochester, who had won their previous two contests were also looking to keep moving ahead in the standings. Unfortunately, the Comets ran into a solid goaltending performance from the Rochester netminder, Devon Levi and wound up ending their winning streak in a 3-2 defeat by the Americans.

In the opening period, Rochester used a two-on-one break to score the first goal of the contest after Konsta Helenius hit the back of the net at 16:55 beating Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter. The Comets left the opening period down, 1-0.

In the middle frame, Riley Fiddler Schultz beat Poulter on a wrist shot from between the circles to put the Comets down 2-0 at 11:31. Rochester's Brett Murray helped put the Comets down 3-0 after firing a drop pass left by Helenius at 17:51. The Comets headed into the intermission down by three.

During the final period, Mike Hardman helped the Comets chances by skating around the sprawled out goaltender, Devon Levi, and sliding the puck into the Rochester net at 8:44. The goal was his sixth of the season and it was assisted by Xavier Parent and Adam Beckman. The Comets trailed by a 3-1. Hardman scored his second of the game with 10 seconds left to get a little closer and make 3-2. They unfortunately couldn't close the gap with little time remaining 1and they skated away with the loss in the game.

