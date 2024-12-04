Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears venture to northeast Pennsylvania for the first time this season, where they take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hershey Bears (14-5-3-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (11-4-1-0)

Dec. 4, 2024 | 7:05 p.m. | Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Mason Riley (79), Casey Terreri (75)

Linespersons: Patrick Dapuzzo (57), J.P. Waleski (14)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The first meeting of the season between the Bears and Penguins got off to a fast start for the visitors, as Filip Král scored just 55 seconds into the opening frame, part of a four-point (2g, 2a) night for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defender. The Bears had an answer for each of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first four goals, as Bogdan Trineyev, Vincent Iorio, Chase Priskie, and Ethen Frank found the net for Hershey. Rutger McGroarty buried the game-winner for the Penguins with 1:15 remaining in regulation. Sergei Murashov made 30 saves in the win for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Hunter Shepard made 18 stops for the Bears.

CHANCE TO ADD TO ROAD RECORD:

Thanks to an 8-0-2-0 record on the road this season, this year's edition of the Bears has already surpassed the previous franchise record for best road point streak to begin the season (2006-07, 8-0-0-1), and Hershey can break its record for best overall road point streak tonight; the 2005-06 Bears went 6-0-2-2 over 10 road games from Oct. 29 at Toronto - Dec. 9 at Binghamton. Hershey went 3-3-0-0 last season at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and owns a lifetime road record of 63-62-1-9-3 against the Baby Pens.

FRANK ON FIRE:

Ethen Frank enters tonight riding a four-game goal-scoring streak (4g) that has helped him maintain pace with Calgary's Rory Kerins for a tie for first in the AHL goal-scoring race, as each own 15 tallies on the season. Hershey has posted an 8-2-1-0 record this season in games when Frank lights the lamp. The Bears have not had a player win the Willie Marshall Award - given to the league's top goal-scorer each season - since Alexandre Giroux claimed the goal-scoring crown with 50 goals in 2009-10. Frank's 21 points are also tied for eighth in the overall scoring race; Hershey hasn't had a player win the John B. Sollenberger Trophy since Chris Bourque won the scoring title with an 80-point campaign in 2015-16.

PRISKIE POWER:

Thanks to two power-play goals last week, Bears defender Chase Priskie enters tonight with five goals scored on the man advantage this season, tied with Charlotte's Trevor Carrick for the most among league blueliners. Last season - Priskie's first with the Chocolate and White - the Capitals' 2016 draft pick led Hershey's defense with four power-play goals, good for a tie for fifth among all AHL defensemen. Hershey's single-season record for power-play goals by a defenseman is Patrick Traverse's 11 in the 1997-98 campaign, and the club's last defenseman to reach double digits for power-play goals was Lawrence Nycholat's 10 in the 2005-06 season.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears are tied with Grand Rapids with an identical league-leading 11-0-1-0 record when leading games after two periods...Hershey also boasts a league-leading six wins when trailing after the first period...Alex Limoges is tied for second with eight power-play assists and tied for third with 10 power-play points...Hunter Shepard leads all Eastern Conference goaltenders in games (15), minutes played (904:53), and wins (11)...Hershey's 9.95 penalty minutes per game are the second fewest in the AHL...The Bears own the best road penalty kill in the Eastern Conference at 29-for-32 (90.6%).

ON THIS DATE:

Dec. 4, 2016 - Hershey won its annual Teddy Bear Toss game with a 4-2 victory over Syracuse at GIANT Center. Garrett Mitchell scored the opening goal in the first period, prompting fans to send 20,662 stuffed animals to the ice. Aaron Ness buried the game-winning goal for the Bears with 1:29 to play.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.